WWE is reportedly returning to the island of Puerto Rico next year.

JL Promotions, which promotes various entertainment events on the island, reports that WWE has plans to return to Puerto Rico in 2024. The report noted that WWE will likely shoot a live RAW episode from Puerto Rico, but no other details were provided.

WWE had major success in San Juan, Puerto Rico back in May for the Backlash Premium Live Event and the go-home SmackDown episode held the night before. The company also received significant money from the local government to host the two shows in San Juan that week, in the form of a subsidy agreement and in-kind contribution.

