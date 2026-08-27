WWE’s plans for a AAA event in New York City this November appear to have changed.

According to a new report, AAA’s 2026 taping schedule finalized in February called for a live event on November 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Additional television tapings were also planned for the venue.

However, the November 14 date has since reportedly been removed from the Manhattan Center’s internal calendar.

The event had been planned for that date, but WWE is now said to be focusing its AAA efforts in the New York City market around WrestleMania weekend.

AAA Eternal Glory has already been announced for April 2027 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of the festivities surrounding WrestleMania 43.

It remains to be seen whether WWE and AAA will revisit plans for the Hammerstein Ballroom at a later date.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)