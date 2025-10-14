It looks like WWE could be preparing for a major shift in its musical direction. According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, long-time WWE composer and production team Def Rebel is nearing the end of their current deal with the company, potentially signaling the end of an era for WWE’s signature sound.

Def Rebel — the production group responsible for crafting the entrance themes of many of today’s top WWE Superstars — has been the company’s primary music provider since 2020, following the departure of CFO$, the duo behind many of WWE’s most popular themes from the previous decade.

Over the past several years, Def Rebel has composed and produced themes for a wide range of talent, including Rhea Ripley, Asuka, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, and Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross), among others.

Sources note that several WWE performers have recently expressed interest in revisiting or updating their entrance themes — and in some cases, requested a new creative process for how their music is developed and approved. This internal push reportedly coincides with Def Rebel’s expiring contract, suggesting that WWE could soon reevaluate its overall approach to theme music production.

If Def Rebel and WWE do part ways, the move could open the door for new musical collaborators or even mark the return of outside composers, something the company has largely moved away from in recent years.

While nothing has been confirmed by WWE or Def Rebel as of this writing, the situation has already sparked fan speculation about what a new era of WWE music might sound like — and whether a fresh creative direction could reinvigorate one of the most iconic aspects of sports entertainment.