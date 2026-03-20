A new member of a legendary wrestling family appears to be heading to WWE.

According to one source, Marie Malenko has signed with WWE and is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in the near future.

The second-generation talent comes with strong lineage. She is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Dean Malenko and the granddaughter of Boris Malenko, continuing a respected family tradition in the business.

Not a bad pedigree at all.

Malenko reportedly participated in a WWE tryout in Florida last month, which now appears to have led directly to her signing. In addition, she gained recent in-ring experience overseas, wrestling four matches in February for Japanese promotions affiliated with WWE.

Her official in-ring debut took place earlier this year, as she competed on the February 2 episode of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “Monday Magic” series.

📢 2/2 Shinjuku Backstage Marie Malenko & Sofia Sivan: Malenko: “So how do you think my first match in Japan went?” Sivan: “Listen, Malenko, it was a very tough match, very tough opponents, but you gave I to all you had, and we gave it as good as we got it. Next time, game… pic.twitter.com/38b5hu7kUr — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) February 2, 2026

(H/T: BodySlam+)