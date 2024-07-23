WWE has added another dynamic talent to its already impressive roster.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has signed Delta Brady, an Australian wrestler, who garnered a great deal of attention after her tryouts during Elimination Chamber week. Fightful’s Corey Brennan states that WWE offered Delta a contract that was signed, but she was allowed to finish off all of the remaining commitments she had in Australia.

The report later mentions that Delta is expected to move to the United States this month, but as of now there is no start date for her at the WWE Performance Center. The belief is that Delta will begin in NXT alongside Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, two big signings that joined WWE earlier this year.