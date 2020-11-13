“The Sauce” Alex Zayne is reportedly headed to WWE soon.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Zayne has signed with WWE, which is why he recently finished up on the indies. Zayn is considered to be one of the top talents on the indies right now.

It’s believed that Zayne will be a part of the upcoming WWE Performance Center Class that also includes Benjamin Carter and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel).

Zayn, who also impressed officials from New Japan Pro Wrestling after his appearances on NJPW Strong, wrestled his final match on the indies last Sunday at GCW’s “So Much Fun” event in Atlantic City, NJ. He lost to Tony Deppen at that show.

Stay tuned for updates on Zayne and the next WWE Performance Center Class.

