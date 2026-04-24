Another international name appears to be heading to WWE, and this time it’s a former top champion from Japan.

EVIL has reportedly signed with WWE, according to a new update making the rounds on Friday.

The report claims the deal is now “signed and sealed,” signaling that his long-rumored jump to the company is officially complete.

This development follows earlier reports from the start of 2026, which indicated that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was expected to be WWE-bound once his situation overseas was settled.

Now, it looks like that move has come to fruition.

One interesting wrinkle coming out of the latest update is that EVIL may not be keeping his established ring name once he arrives in WWE.

According to sources in Japan, the expectation is that he will undergo a name change as part of the transition.

That would mark a significant shift for the longtime New Japan standout, who built his identity around the EVIL persona during his rise to the top of the promotion.

More details on his WWE status, including potential debut timing and creative plans, are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)