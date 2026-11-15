There appears to be some skepticism within WWE regarding the length of Persephone’s reported contract with AEW.

During the post-show media scrum following AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday night, November 14, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the status of the reigning CMLL World Women’s Champion, confirming that she is under contract with the company for “many years” to come.

Despite Khan’s comments, some within WWE reportedly aren’t convinced that the agreement is quite as long as suggested.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE officials had already begun operating under the belief that Persephone would remain with CMLL and AEW earlier this year, particularly after her appearances on AEW programming became more frequent.

“Regarding Persephone, around midsummer WWE felt she was going to stick around CMLL/AEW solely based on how often Tony started to book her,” Alvarez wrote. “Some in WWE are skeptical she is signed for ‘many years’, but regardless their push to get one or two additions to the WWE/NXT/AAA women’s division by a bi-lingual female is underway.”

The update suggests that WWE remains interested in strengthening its women’s divisions across WWE, NXT and AAA, with an emphasis on adding bilingual talent.

As for Persephone, she was featured during Saturday’s AEW Full Gear: Tailgate Brawl pre-show, competing in a four-way match for the TBS Championship against defending champion Queen Aminata, Hyan and Skye Blue. Aminata ultimately retained her title.

Persephone also appeared on the November 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Gypsy Mac in a brief singles match.

Her recent schedule has included multiple appearances for CMLL as well. She defeated Tessa Blanchard in a lightning match on November 9 before teaming with Keyra and Reyna Isis to defeat Garra Negra, Lluvia and Blanchard at Arena Mexico on November 10.