WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event is shaping up to have a much different look this year, with strong indications that NXT will play a bigger role than ever on one of the company’s biggest stages.

The 39th annual Royal Rumble premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, and will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As always, the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will headline the show, with 30 competitors in each bout vying for a guaranteed World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

While WWE has regularly featured NXT talent in recent Royal Rumble matches, this year’s event appears to be taking that trend to another level.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that a billboard located outside the Riyadh venue is already advertising several NXT stars as participants in this year’s Royal Rumble. The names featured include Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley, Ethan Page, and Lola Vice, signaling a notable NXT presence on the card.

Meltzer also added that WWE is promoting two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi in connection with the 2026 Royal Rumble, further highlighting the brand’s growing visibility on major WWE events.

NXT’s footprint on the Royal Rumble stage continues to grow.

On the main roster side, the billboard is also advertising major star power. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, both multi-time World Champions, are being promoted for the event as well. Despite their recent absences from WWE television, both Reigns and Lesnar are expected to return in time for the Royal Rumble.

With NXT talent prominently featured alongside established megastars, this year’s Royal Rumble is already shaping up to be one of the more intriguing editions in recent memory.