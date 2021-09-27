Alexa Bliss is reportedly being taken off WWE TV soon.

Last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw Bliss take a loss to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. After the match, Flair tore up Bliss’ doll Lilly, and left her emotional in the ring.

In an update, Bliss will be taking time off WWE TV soon, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. It’s not known if the Extreme Rules loss and angle was done to write Bliss off TV, or if she will appear on tonight’s RAW for another angle to write her out.

Word is that Bliss will be off TV for “a few months” but there’s no word on exactly how long or when she will be back.

