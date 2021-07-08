WWE’s TV partners are reportedly still pitching ideas as the company and the networks look to get the ratings back up ahead of the return to touring this month.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is reportedly meeting with one of WWE’s TV partners at the end of this month, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. The meeting is being held so that the network can pitch ideas for WWE content.

Networks like FOX and USA/NBCU have pitched various ideas over the years, including the WWE 24/7 Title and RAW Dark, but it appears that the pitches are becoming more common.

It was recently reported that WWE had plans for more special themed TV shows over the next several months, with ideas such as King of the Ring and Old School RAW considered. It was also revealed in mid-June how FOX and USA/NBCU were a big part of the push for more themed shows. You can click here for backstage news on various interesting ideas that were pitched for matches and angles, including a points system, and a Wrestling World Cup.

The 2021 WWE Draft is scheduled to begin on the August 30 RAW and wrap on the September 30 SmackDown, but past that there is no word yet on when the next themed RAW or SmackDown will take place.

Stay tuned for more.

