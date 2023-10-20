A new report has surfaced stating that WWE is testing out new possible title designs for its tag team division.

According to Cultaholic, WWE photo and video tested the new designs during rehearsals ahead of the October 16th edition of Raw. One design has all black straps with gold plates, while the other has a gold and silver design with red and blue straps. It is not known when WWE will be introducing one of the designs to the WWE Universe but a source tells Cultaholic that they are in the final stages of approving.

The current WWE tag title designs have been around since 2016.