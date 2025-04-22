WrestleMania 41 was a success in every way WWE measures an event.

And then some.

WWE’s extended stay in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 was a major success, both publicly and behind the scenes. The company has declared WrestleMania 41 as the highest-grossing event in WWE history, and they were reportedly thrilled with Las Vegas as a host city.

According to one source, WWE officials were extremely pleased with how the city handled the week-long lineup of events and expressed strong interest in returning for a future WrestleMania.

The final event tied to the week’s festivities, NXT, airs tonight to cap off what was viewed as a triumphant run in Sin City.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)