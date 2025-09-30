— Former NXT star Jazmyn Nyx has officially left WWE after declining a multi-year contract she described as financially insufficient.

Nyx revealed the company offered her roughly the same $75,000 annual salary she had previously earned, a figure she said “just wasn’t going to cut it” for her long-term future.

As part of Fatal Influence, Nyx was regularly featured on NXT before being written off television through a backstage attack angle. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE had interest in keeping her but was unwilling to raise the base offer, instead tying any significant pay increases to a potential main roster promotion.

Company sources noted that WWE has shifted its approach to contracts, preferring to let some talent walk rather than give raises to those not yet established as top-tier stars. Had Nyx reached the main roster under the new deal, her salary could have risen four to five times higher than the original offer.

Nyx thanked fans for their support during her WWE run and confirmed she is looking ahead to new opportunities outside the company, while shutting down speculation about an OnlyFans career.

— ESPN combat sports writer Andreas Hale has come under fire after giving WWE’s Wrestlepalooza pay-per-view a “C” grade, a review that surprised WWE officials and drew backlash from fans.

Speaking on Jonathan Coachman’s “Off the Ropes” podcast, Hale explained that a “C” should be seen as an average score, not an outright condemnation. He praised the women’s championship clash between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY, giving it a B+, but felt the rest of the show failed to live up to the “epic” hype. While the matches were entertaining, he described them as “fun but not exceptional.”

Rumors quickly circulated that WWE may have pushed back against Hale’s critique, but both Hale and WWE sources have dismissed any notion of fallout. According to a report from Fightful Select, company higher-ups “don’t care that much” about his review, and there have been no moves to remove Hale from his position.

Hale reiterated his passion for wrestling and his dedication to honest reporting. He encouraged fans to keep perspective, noting, “A ‘C’ is passable,” and stressing that constructive criticism helps push WWE to deliver stronger shows in the future.

— Bayley came up short against Raquel Rodriguez on last night’s episode of WWE RAW and later took to social media with a different complaint — the graphic render used for her during the show.

The former champion posted messages from friends poking fun at the image and joined in on the joke herself, tweeting:

“AND WHOSE 🫏🫏🫏 AM I WHOOPIN FOR PUTTING THIS UP?!?!!!!!!! COME ON I GOT FRIENDS WATCHING ME ON NETFLIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“OKAY YOU GUYS ARE GETTING OUT OF CONTROL!!!!!!!”

