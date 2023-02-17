WWE is reportedly trying to sign a major free agent.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Jay White possibly signing with WWE or AEW. White lost a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo on February 11 at the New Beginning In Osaka event, and now he will face Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match at the Battle In The Valley event tomorrow in San Jose. It’s believed that White will leave NJPW after this weekend.

Regarding White possibly signing with WWE, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that people in WWE who would know of major talent acquisitions during WrestleMania Season have not heard that White is coming in.

Furthermore, it was noted by the same source that “a much bigger free agent” is in play right now, and that internally, this person is the priority. There’s no word yet on who that free agent might be, or when they could debut.

It remains to be seen what is next for White, but it’s likely that he will sign with WWE or AEW because nothing else would make much sense. While White’s style may be a better fit in AEW, WWE is the hotter company right now and they have obvious benefits.

