Andrade is reportedly staying with WWE for the time being.

As reported earlier today, via Wrestling Inc, Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at Monday’s RAW taping.

In an update, F4Wonline.com now reports that the request has been denied, and Andrade will remain under contract with WWE. There is no word yet on why WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon denied the request, but we will keep you updated.

It was also reported today, via PWInsider, that Andrade was seen looking “absolutely miserable” while at RAW on Monday. Andrade started trending worldwide on Friday morning when fans noticed that he removed the “WWE” from his Twitter handle and bio, and made a cryptic post on Instagram.

Andrade, who is engaged to be married to Charlotte Flair, last appeared on RAW at WWE Draft time in October 2020. He was taken out by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in his last appearance. Andrade then took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, and was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but never returned. There had been rumors of Andrade returning to WWE NXT or possibly being brought back to RAW with Charlotte, but nothing ever came of the chatter.

After successful runs in Mexico and New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE signed Andrade to work NXT in November 2015. He made his in-ring debut at a January 2016 live event, and had a strong run on the brand until being called up to SmackDown in April 2018 as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up. He is currently a one-time NXT Champion and a one-time WWE United States Champion. He last wrestled on the October 12 RAW Draft show, a loss to Angel Garza.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s WWE status and his future.

