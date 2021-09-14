The WWE NXT name is reportedly no more.

WWE has been using “NXT 2.0” as the name for tonight’s revamp episode for the brand, and word now is that this is the name they will be using for the brand moving forward.

It was reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men that WWE will be using the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward, at least for the time being.

“They want people to know this is a whole new NXT,” said a source.

The “NXT 2.0” name has led to a lot of social media discussion among fans this week, with some saying this would actually be the 3.0 version of the brand.

It’s believed that tonight’s revamp episode will bring a new look and feel for NXT, along with a new creative direction.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the latest teaser for the reset:

A new era of #WWENXT officially arrives TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/GoBJjU90e4 — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021

