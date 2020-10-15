It looks like WWE is not using live streams of fans for the WWE NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center, formerly known as the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The new look and name for the Capitol Wrestling Center was revealed before the recent “Takeover: 31” event but there have been no announcements on when fans can sign-up to be included in the virtual crowds. Fightful Select notes that they have had multiple instances where fans report seeing their images used at the Capitol Wrestling Center, despite not live streaming.

It was noted that WWE has been using pre-recorded footage of previous ThunderDome guests for the NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

There’s no word yet on if WWE plans to start using live streams of fans for NXT shows. The contract for the main ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando was recently extended until the end of November.

