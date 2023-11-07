WWE may have found a new home for its NXT program.

According to PW Insider, WWE is close to finalizing a deal with The CW to broadcast its NXT program, which currently airs on USA and has since 2019. However, WWE’s television rights deals are coming up and Raw and NXT are currently without a home once the current deal expires in 2024. Meanwhile, SmackDown will be returning to USA in 2024 in a deal that is worth 1.4 billion dollars.

The report notes that the deal with CW will be about five years in length and is expected to be a significant financial increase for the NXT brand’s TV rights. For clarification, The CW covers over 98% of television homes in the United States.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story. Stay tuned.