Last night WWE invaded Madison Square Garden for a super edition of their weekly flagship program of SmackDown, a show that saw a Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar confrontation, an appearance from NBA superstar Trae Young, as well as the return of Finn Balor’s Demon persona, who will be challenging Reigns for the Universal championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view.

According to Fightful Select, aside from the segments cut for time WWE was very pleased with SmackDown last night, with many backstage believing that the company is capable of putting on shows of this quality on a weekly basis. The publication adds that the sources they spoke with were very optimistic about SmackDown’s future, and hope to continue influencing those in power to give fans events that they want to see regularly.

It was also revealed earlier today that last night’s gate set a new record at Madison Square Garden. You can read more about that here.