An update on how WWE views Logan Paul’s run as United States Champion.

Paul won the U.S. title from Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel event back in November of 2023. He has since only defended it twice, once against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, and then against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. While some fans have criticized WWE for the lack of Paul’s defenses, the company feels differently.

WRDK Wrestling is reporting that WWE is very pleased with Paul for carrying the title throughout the year due to the number of public appearances he has been making, as well as high-scale interviews, that include the title. Paul has a huge social media presence, including 27 million followers on Instagram, 6.8 million on X (Twitter), another 18.6 million on TikTok, and 23.6 million on Youtube.

Paul will be defending the title next against LA Knight at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. What have you made of his reign so far? Give your thoughts in the comments below.