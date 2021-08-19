WWE reportedly tried to land popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion for SummerSlam.

WWE recently publicized how Megan met with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Lollapalooza music festival earlier this month. Now Fightful Select reports that WWE wanted Megan to work an angle with Belair at Saturday’s pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Belair is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam this weekend. WWE reportedly wanted Megan to appear at the pay-per-view for a spot with Belair, but things did not work out and she will not be appearing.

It was noted that WWE thought Megan working SummerSlam was a done deal at one point, but they were informed last weekend that she would not be appearing. There’s no word yet on why the deal didn’t work out.

Belair spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes back in July and said she wanted to team up with Stallion, among others.

“I would love to work with Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj—I’m in love with Nicki Minaj—a few of these people are actually going to be there, so maybe I can go talk to them and see if we can have a tag team or partnership in the future,” she said.

As we’ve noted, WWE wanted rapper Cardi B, who has worked with Megan, to host SummerSlam. WWE is still using her “Up” single as the SummerSlam theme song. You can click here for news on why she is not working the event. You can click here for news on WWE trying to get Celebrity Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to narrate a SummerSlam opening video package.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the recent photos of Megan and Belair:

