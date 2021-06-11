The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is expected to take place in Brooklyn, New York City.

There’s no word yet on the actual November date for Survivor Series, and WWE has not confirmed the location, but Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast recently indicated that Brooklyn will be getting a WWE pay-per-view later in the year, and then it was teased this week that Survivor Series will be that show, and that it will be treated like a major event.

WWE officials reportedly want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear at Survivor Series this year.

It was reported today by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE hopes The Rock can make an appearance at the Survivor Series, but that is not locked in at this point.

It was speculated that Rock appearing at Survivor Series would help build to a potential match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at an upcoming WrestleMania event. With Rock getting older, if he does return to the ring he would want to set a box office record and the Observer noted that the two places he could do that at would be AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area for WrestleMania 38, or the new SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area for WrestleMania 39.

The Rock vs. Reigns rumors made the rounds last year and it was said that WWE officials were hoping to do the match in 2022, which would be WrestleMania 38.

Regarding Survivor Series in Brooklyn, the likely venue would be the Barclays Center.

Stay tuned for more on the Survivor Series pay-per-view and The Rock’s potential involvement.

