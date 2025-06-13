Enjoy “burning it down” while you can, WWE Universe!

According to a report by one source, WWE is working with a mainstream music artist to produce an exclusive song that will be used as the new theme music for Seth Rollins.

Exactly which mainstream music artist is unknown.

Rollins, who has been using “The Visionary” by Def Rebel as his WWE theme since November of 2024, recently became a “Paul Heyman Guy,” forming a new faction that consists of himself, “The Wise Man,” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

In addition to the new entrance tune being in the works, WWE is also reportedly looking at giving Rollins’ faction an official group name.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the rumored changes for Seth Rollins’ and his new faction continues to surface.

(H/T: Cory Hays and BodySlamPWN)