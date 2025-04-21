WWE is reportedly concerned that a lawsuit could arise following an incident involving “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s ATV at WrestleMania 41.

During the event, Austin crashed his ATV into an LED barricade. While the barricade itself remained intact, a fan was seen falling backward as a result of the collision.

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that WWE is “nervous” about the possibility of legal action from the fan, whom both Austin and WWE President Nick Khan checked on immediately after the incident.

Dave Meltzer noted that Khan, described as a “smooth operator,” may be able to ease tensions, but the company remains on edge over the situation.

Austin was at WrestleMania 41 to announce the attendance figures for Night Two, as well as the combined attendance for both nights of the event.