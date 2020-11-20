2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have been in talks with WWE about a return, according to Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev.

Artem spoke with US Magazine this week and was asked about son Matteo possibly seeing his mom return to the wrestling ring one day.

“She’s been having talks about coming back and doing something together with [her twin sister], Brie [Bella.] They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised,” Artem replied.

Artem also explained that Nikki must be careful about her previous neck surgery.

He added, “I’d love to be cheering in the front row sitting with Matteo on my lap … like, ‘Go, Mommy, go!’”

Both Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth this past summer as Nikki welcomed her first child with Artem, and Brie welcomed her second child with Daniel Bryan, a son. Nikki announced her retirement in March of last year, but both of the twins have teased potential returns this year. We noted recently how they expressed interest in a possible match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The Bellas were set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic forced major changes to the WrestleMania 36 Week schedule. It’s rumored that the 2020 Class will be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week in 2021, but that has not been confirmed.

On a related note, it looks like Bryan will be returning to action tonight with a bit of an updated look. We noted before how WWE has announced Bryan vs. Jey Uso for tonight’s SmackDown, which will be Bryan’s first match since doing the stretcher job following the brutal attack by Uso a few weeks back. As seen below, Brie posted a video to the official Bella Twins YouTube channel to preview last night’s Total Bellas episode, and revealed a new hairstyle for the former WWE Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Bryan and The Bellas.

