WWE issued the following:

WWE® RETURNS TO ATLANTIC CITY ON MONDAY, JUNE 29 WITH FIRST TELEVISED EVENTS IN NEARLY TWO DECADES

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to Host Double Taping of Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 15 at 10am ET

Presale Access Begins Thursday, May 14 at 10am ET

May 7, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Sports Commission and Oak View Group, today announced it will return to Atlantic City, New Jersey with its first televised events in nearly two decades when Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown emanate from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk on Monday, June 29.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 15 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14 at 10am ET. Additional information can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Atlantic City has a storied WWE history that spans decades, having hosted WrestleMania® V (1989), WrestleMania IV (1988) and other WWE live events. This marks the first time that a WWE televised event will be held in Atlantic City since SmackDown in 2008.

“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “From legendary WrestleMania moments to today’s world-class performances, Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”

“Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City share a rich history with WWE, including hosting WrestleMania IV and V and numerous events over the years,” said Oak View Group’s Jim McDonald, General Manager, Boardwalk Hall. “We are grateful to partner with Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Sports Commission, and WWE to bring two major nationally televised events – Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Our team is looking forward to welcoming back the WWE and their incredibly loyal fan base back to Boardwalk Hall and Atlantic City.”