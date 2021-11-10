WWE is returning to Canada to tape TV shows for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

It was previously announced that WWE’s first post-pandemic dates in Canada would be non-televised RAW live events on Wednesday, December 29 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, and on Thursday, December 30 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, as a part of the 2021 Holiday Tour.

In an update, WWE announced this week that RAW and SmackDown will be taped from Canada in January. The following dates were announced:

* January 21: SmackDown from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* January 22: WWE Supershow live event at Evraz Place in Regina, Saskatchewan

* January 23: WWE Supershow live event at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

* January 24: RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Superstars advertised for the tour include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley.

The last WWE event to be held in Canada was the February 24, 2020 RAW episode from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tickets for these January 2022 shows will go on sale Friday, November 19.

Stay tuned for more.

