WWE is headed back to the far east.
The company announced today on social media that they will be running three events in Japan on July 25th, July 26th, and July 27th. The event on the 25th will take place from Edion Arena Osaka, and the other two events will take place from Ryogoku Kokugikan.
At this time, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Bobby Lashley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are being advertised.
WWEが5️⃣年ぶりに日本に帰ってくる❗️
️エディオンアリーナ大阪
7月25日（木）
️両国国技館
7月26日（金）
7月27日（土）
チケット発売は6月1日️
「お気に入り」に登録して先行販売情報をゲットhttps://t.co/yMS7lRD4jQ pic.twitter.com/pdy5iMMZnG
— WWE日本語公式 (@WWEJapan) May 21, 2024