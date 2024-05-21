WWE is headed back to the far east.

The company announced today on social media that they will be running three events in Japan on July 25th, July 26th, and July 27th. The event on the 25th will take place from Edion Arena Osaka, and the other two events will take place from Ryogoku Kokugikan.

At this time, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Bobby Lashley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are being advertised.