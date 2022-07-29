WWE RAW is returning to New York City this fall.

It was announced today that the October 10 edition of RAW will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10am ET.

This will be the post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW.

Superstars advertised for the return to the Barclays Center are Riddle, Theory, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

As noted before, WWE will also run New York City on Monday, December 26 at Madison Square Garden. This will be the annual post-Christmas MSG show, but it remains to be seen if this will also be a live RAW.

October 10 will mark WWE’s first Barclays Center show since the March 25 SmackDown earlier this year. The last RAW from Barclays Center was the November 22, 2021 post-Survivor Series show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.