Perth is set to become a premier destination for major WWE and UFC events, following a newly announced agreement between TKO Group Holdings and the Western Australian government.

According to The West Australian, the deal includes a blockbuster WWE lineup featuring Raw, SmackDown, and an upcoming pay-per-view event, alongside two UFC events. All events will take place at RAC Arena, which can accommodate up to 15,500 spectators.

The events are scheduled to unfold over the next 18 months, with WWE’s shows expected to take place later this year. While the agreement had been finalized some time ago, it was only officially confirmed today. Hints about the deal first surfaced during TKO’s recent earnings call.

WWE previously brought Elimination Chamber 2024 to Optus Stadium, marking a significant moment in the company’s history in Australia.