WWE has announced their return to Puerto Rico.

The company will run a non-televised Supershow live event on Saturday, October 2 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am ET on Monday, August 9. Superstars advertised include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, The Mysterios, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest.

This will be the first WWE event in Puerto Rico since October 26, 2019.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announcement from the WWE Puerto Rico Twitter account:

¡WWE Supershow en 🇵🇷! WWE Sábado, 2 de octubre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, José Miguel Agrelot Boletos a la venta desde el lunes, 9 de agosto 10:00am a través de Ticketera#WWEPR #WWESupershowPR #WWELIVE pic.twitter.com/lPIvuaigjH — WWE Puerto Rico 😷 (@WWEPUR) August 5, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.