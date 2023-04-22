The 2023 WWE Draft will kick off on next Friday’s live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will then wrap up on the May 1 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

For what it’s worth, Brock Lesnar is advertised by WWE to appear at the Draft RAW, which is also the red brand go-home show for WWE Backlash. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not being advertised to appear either Draft show. Lesnar and Reigns are both eligible to be drafted.

WWE has released a list of 96 Superstars eligible for the Draft, as seen below.

It’s interesting to note that there are several injured Superstars eligible for Draft picks from the list of 96, such as AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston, but there are also injured Superstars are currently listed on the official RAW and SmackDown rosters, but not on the list of 96. The names from the official RAW roster include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dabba-Kato, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Tommaso Ciampa. The names from the official SmackDown roster are Aliyah, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Drew Gulak, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, and Shanky. Superstars such as Kato and Mahal have been working WWE NXT, but are still listed on official main roster line-ups, unlike Apollo Crews and others, who were officially moved to the NXT roster.

Superstars who are listed on the official current WWE roster but were left off the list of 96 are Lesnar, Gable Steveson, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Shane McMahon. While Lesnar has been a RAW Superstar for his recent programs, he was never officially added to the red brand roster.

WWE still has not confirmed that there will be NXT call-ups in the WWE Draft this year, but it was implied on this week’s NXT show. You can click here for new spoiler details on possible Draft picks.

Below is the full list of 96 eligible Superstars from the WWE Draft graphic that was shown during tonight’s SmackDown, along with the graphic:

* Cedric Alexander

* Shelton Benjamin

* Mia Yim

* Elias

* Dexter Lumis

* Mustafa Ali

* Dana Brooke

* Tamina Snuka

* Piper Niven

* Baron Corbin

* Nikki Cross

* Tegan Nox

* Xia Li

* Akira Tozawa

* Mansoor

* Maxxine Dupri

* Mace

* Angel

* Humberto

* Lacey Evans

* Chelsea Green

* Sonya Deville

* Emma

* Madcap Moss

* Luke Gallows

* AJ Styles

* Karl Anderson

* Dolph Ziggler

* Shotzi

* Natalya

* Karrion Kross

* Scarlett

* Rick Boogs

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* “B-Fan” Briana Brandy

* “Top Dolla” AJ Francis

* Braun Strowman

* Ricochet

* Maryse

* The Miz

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Kofi Kingston

* Xavier Woods

* Ivar

* Erik

* Valhalla

* Otis

* Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano

* Candice LeRae

* MVP

* Omos

* LA Knight

* Matt Riddle

* Ronda Rousey

* Shayna Baszler

* Ridge Holland

* Sheamus

* Butch

* Bronson Reed

* Asuka

* Rey Mysterio

* Santos Escobar

* Zelina Vega

* Cruz Del Toro

* Joaquin Wilde

* Bobby Lashley

* IYO SKY

* Bayley

* Dakota Kai

* Ludwig Kaiser

* Giovanni Vinci

* Solo Sikoa

* Jimmy Uso

* Jey Uso

* Damian Priest

* Dominik Mysterio

* Finn Balor

* Angelo Dawkins

* Montez Ford

* Drew McIntyre

* Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes

* Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan

* Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch

* Edge

