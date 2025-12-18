WWE has officially revealed the competitors set to battle it out in the upcoming WWE Speed Title Tournament.
The four-man tournament will determine the next challenger for reigning WWE Speed Champion Jasper Troy, with action unfolding under the brand’s fast-paced WWE Speed match rules.
On one side of the bracket, Tavion Heights is scheduled to square off against Eli Knight in a first-round matchup.
Meanwhile, the opposite side will feature Andre Chase going one-on-one with Lexis King.
The winners of those two matches will advance to the tournament finals, where the last remaining competitor will earn a future WWE Speed Championship opportunity against the aforementioned current title-holder, Jasper Troy.
All WWE Speed matches are contested under a strict three-minute time limit, placing an emphasis on urgency and quick decision-making.
The WWE Speed Title Tournament is set to kick off on the December 23 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on The CW Network primetime Tuesday night program at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the December 23, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network:
- * Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame
* Stacks & Arianna Grace vs. Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye
* WWE Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Andre Chase vs. Lexis King
* WWE Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight
* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) (w/ Alba Fyre) vs. Sol Ruca (w/ ZARIA)
