WWE has officially locked in the date for the 2026 Royal Rumble.

During Friday’s press event in Riyadh, which also confirmed WrestleMania 43 for Saudi Arabia in 2027, WWE revealed that Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, also in Riyadh.

A U.S. broadcast time has not yet been announced, though based on previous Saudi events, fans should expect an earlier-than-usual start.

This marks a historic first for WWE as the Royal Rumble leaves North America.

The only other Rumble to take place outside the United States was the inaugural event in 1988, which was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Make sure to join us here on 1/31 next year for live WWE Royal Rumble Riyadh results coverage.