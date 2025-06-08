The official particulars are set for next year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

So, where will the grand stage be set up in 2026?

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, June 7, 2025, it was announced that WrestleMania will be returning to Sin City for the second year in a row.

As expected, WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026 for WrestleMania, as WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19.