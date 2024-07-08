WWE in Japan announced on ABEMA TV that several top stars will participate in the WWE Japan Tour from July 25-27. The lineup includes Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, JD McDonough, Tiffany Stratton, The Bloodline (specific members not disclosed), Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and others.

Unfortunately, Akira Tozawa and Asuka will miss the tour due to injuries. WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul is also unable to attend because of a prior commitment.

The event at Sumo Hall on July 27 sold out, but additional tickets have now been released.