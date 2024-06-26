WWE looks to the future.
Today, the company announced the graduating class of the 2024 NIL (Next-In-Line) program. This includes:
-Bayley Humphrey from Baylor
-Darci Khan from Howard University
-Jeremy Cody from University of Miami
-Abby Jacobs from University of South Alabama
-Carlos Aviles from Ohio State University
-Jaiden Fields from University of Georgia
-LA SIRENITA from University of Arkansas
