WWE looks to the future.

Today, the company announced the graduating class of the 2024 NIL (Next-In-Line) program. This includes:

-Bayley Humphrey from Baylor

-Darci Khan from Howard University

-Jeremy Cody from University of Miami

-Abby Jacobs from University of South Alabama

-Carlos Aviles from Ohio State University

-Jaiden Fields from University of Georgia

-LA SIRENITA from University of Arkansas