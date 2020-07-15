WWE Reveals Guests For This Sunday’s Edition Of The Bump, Includes Former NBA Superstar

WWE revealed the next lineup of guests for this Sunday’s edition of The Bump, which will precede the Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. They are: Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Hardcore Holly, and former NBA superstar and broadcaster Kenny Smith, also known as “The Jet.”
Today’s episode of The Bump focused on the Women’s Evolution and included Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, Charlotte Flair, and The Bella Twins recalling some of the biggest moments in the division’s history. You can check that out below.
