How did one of the most shocking heel turns in pro wrestling history come about?
This question will be answered in extensive fashion in the highly-anticipated upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary series, ‘WWE: UNREAL,’ which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
In a new special sneak peek video clip shared on Monday to promote Tuesday’s premiere, fans get a look at how Paul “Triple H” Levesque, John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott orchestrated one of the most unexpected heel turns of all-time.
Featured below is the official description for the new sneak peek clip for ‘WWE: UNREAL,’ as well as the video itself.
WWE: Unreal | How John Cena Turned Heel | Sneak Peek | NetflixWitness how the one of the greatest heel turns in WWE history was orchestrated between Paul “Triple H” Levesque, John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott.
