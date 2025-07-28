How did one of the most shocking heel turns in pro wrestling history come about?

This question will be answered in extensive fashion in the highly-anticipated upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary series, ‘WWE: UNREAL,’ which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

In a new special sneak peek video clip shared on Monday to promote Tuesday’s premiere, fans get a look at how Paul “Triple H” Levesque, John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott orchestrated one of the most unexpected heel turns of all-time.

Featured below is the official description for the new sneak peek clip for ‘WWE: UNREAL,’ as well as the video itself.