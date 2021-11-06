WWE has revealed the full Survivor Series teams for both the men’s and women’s division of Raw and SmackDown. Check them out below.

RAW MEN: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio

RAW WOMEN: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Zelina Vega

SMACKDOWN MEN: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin

SMACKDOWN WOMEN: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya Neidhart, Aliyah

Survivor Series takes place on November 21st from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.