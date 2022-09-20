WWE’s “White Rabbit” teasers continued at tonight’s RAW, and a cryptic new video was revealed.

We noted before how WWE played Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song at Friday’s SmackDown and then again at the non-televised weekend live events. The song is ominously played during a commercial break or in between matches, while the house lights are off, an then a red light shines on the stage as the song ends.

In an update, the same song and lighting sequence played at tonight’s RAW during a commercial break at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. You can see fan footage of the moment below.

On a related note, a QR code appeared behind Austin Theory’s head at one point during tonight’s RAW, while he was shown in the locker room warming up for his loss to Kevin Owens. The code takes you to wwe.com/comewithme. A message at that URL says “FEED YOUR HEAD” and then a video plays that shows a white rabbit going down a hole, and then the rabbit plays a game of Hangman.

The question asks, “WHO KILLED THE WORLD?”

The answer then says, “YOU DID”

An hourglass is shown spinning at the bottom of the Hangman game, and then a “COME WITH ME” message displays as the rabbit jumps back into the hole.

The screen then alternates between a white “9.23” and a blue “9:23” message on the screen. A white and blue rabbit also alternates with the numbers, and the white rabbit has red eyes. This could be a reference to this week’s WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 23 at 9:23pm.

We’ve noted how fan speculation has the “White Rabbit” teasers related to Bray Wyatt or Karrion Kross, who was known as The White Rabbit in Lucha Underground. The spinning hourglass on tonight’s video seems as if it could related to Kross, but the question in the Hangman game seems like it could be related to Wyatt. It is unlikely that WWE would use a gimmick from another niche promotion like Lucha Underground to play off one of their own storylines, but anything is possible.

You can see how fans believe the song is related to Wyatt as the arena lit up with the “Fireflies” tonight.

There’s no word yet on what the new teasers are for, but we will keep you updated. It’s been reported that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has more surprises planned for the fans, and it’s been rumored that Wyatt could be on his way back to WWE in the near future.

Below are both videos from tonight:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.