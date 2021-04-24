Aleister Black has returned to WWE TV.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Black return with a new vignette, which is the first in a series of vignettes to build to his in-ring return and return to the storylines.

WWE noted that the segment was a trip inside the mind of Black and the first step at learning the philosophy of “The Dragon.”

“Most people aren’t honest with you, so I’m going to open a vein because I want you to know the truth,” Black said to start the promo.

Black then opened the book titled “Tales of The Dark Father” and read from “Chapter One: The Dragon.”

“Chapter One: The Dragon. I attended many funerals as a child,” Black read. “Father would bring me to these celebrations of life and death. He could deal with me because I was too little to understand, but as I grew older, father became colder and more distant, and that’s when it started to become apparent I was not taught how to defeat The Dragon, I was taught how to become The Dragon, because father was right. I could never be like you weak-minded fools.”

Black continued with a message for the viewers, “You gawking at the screen right now, you are the monsters and I am nothing like you, and I would never help you. You are the ones who reveal the true rotten nature of man, with your lies and your deceit, you transform your own children into bigger monsters than you are.”

Black closed the book and wrapped the promo, “What you do is vile, and it should be condemned. Like rotting corpses you should be scorched from the Earth to make room for more fertile things.”

Black tweeted after the vignette aired and posted a cryptic message.

“Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss,” he wrote.

It was reported that WWE filmed new vignettes for Black’s return during the week of April 15, and that those vignettes were loosely based on his childhood. Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown that same night but has not been seen until now.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s return. You can see the vignette and related tweets below:

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

Aleister Black returns with ‘Tales Of The Dark Father’ #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/JRqOtRfPOP — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) April 24, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.