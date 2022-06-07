New challengers for The Bloodline were teased on last night’s WWE RAW.

We’ve noted how Riddle vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been rumored for WWE Money In the Bank on July 3. This week’s RAW saw Riddle appear on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse. Miz mentioned how Randy Orton’s career is over, and Riddle will be getting beat up by The Bloodline every week.

Riddle then fired back at Miz and said he’s tired of fighting off Reigns’ minions every week, so now he wants to face The Tribal Chief himself. Riddle added that since Reigns thinks it’s OK to take his brother Randy out, then Riddle will take something from Reigns – the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. WWE tweeted that Riddle made a challenge to Reigns.

On a related note, RAW also featured Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a Championship Contender’s match. While The Profits ended up winning via count out, they still moved one step closer to a title match with The Usos. WWE has not announced when the title match will happen as of this writing.

The Usos are apparently done with Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. The May 29 RAW saw Riddle and Nakamura win a Championship Contender’s match via DQ, and last Friday’s SmackDown was headlined by The Usos retaining over Riddle and Nakamura, thanks to an assist from Sami Zayn.

As noted before at this link, last week’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre call out Reigns for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The word from within WWE for more than a month now was that WWE had Riddle vs. Reigns planned for Money In the Bank, Orton vs. Reigns planned for SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and McIntyre vs. Reigns planned for Clash at The Castle.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule, which has him missing some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is advertised to be at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Riddle is not being advertised for the show as of now, but it will be interesting to see if he appears to follow-up on calling Reigns out during RAW.

