WWE NXT opened the February 3 episode on The CW with a notable on-screen shakeup.

The show began with NXT overseer Shawn Michaels appearing inside the General Manager’s office. Moments later, Robert Stone entered the room, setting the stage for an unexpected announcement.

Michaels informed Stone that he would be stepping into a new role, officially appointing him as the interim General Manager of NXT.

It’s a significant change for the brand’s on-screen leadership.

The move comes following the departure of Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson. Ava had been serving as NXT’s on-screen General Manager, and there had been no prior indication that she would be leaving WWE.

For now, Stone will be tasked with steering NXT forward as the interim authority figure, with Michaels remaining in his overseeing role.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 2/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.