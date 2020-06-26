WWE Reveals New Tag Line For Extreme Rules, “The Horror Show”

WWE has began referring to their upcoming PPV as “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” on WWE.com. The name hasn’t been given any context yet. The show will air on the WWE Network on July 19th.
Currently, the announced matches for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show are Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler.
Ziggler was just recently moved to the Raw roster to set this match up against McIntyre for the WWE championship. Banks was revealed to be challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s championship. Bobby Roode was moved over with Ziggler as well but didn’t make an appearance.
There is currently a feud building up between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman that is expected to lead to a match at the PPV, but hasn’t been made official yet.
