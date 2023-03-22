As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode featured a singles match with Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, which ended with a ringside brawl between Dragunov, McDonagh, newcomer Dragon Lee, and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Lee announced all three Superstars for his Fatal 5 Way title defense at NXT Stand & Deliver, with the final competitor being confirmed next week with a Battle Royal.

The Dragunov vs. McDonagh match was a hard-hitting back & forth bout, as expected. WWE released post-match photos of the longtime rivals and their battle scars, which you can see below.

JD re-tweeted the photos and added, “FTMF,” daring his colleagues to follow that, my friends.

Dragunov has not commented on the post-match photos as of this writing.

Below are related clips from last night’s NXT between Dragunov and McDonagh, along with the aforementioned post-match photos:

