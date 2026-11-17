WWE made a pair of announcements during the November 16 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, including the addition of another Superstar to the traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match and plans to celebrate a major anniversary for one of the company’s biggest legends.

During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio revealed the newest member of Team Mexico for the upcoming five-on-five Survivor Series showdown against Team USA.

Mysterio, who will serve as captain of Team Mexico, announced that Dragon Lee has officially joined the squad.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Lee for the waves he’s been making on Raw before introducing him as the latest addition to the team.

Lee thanked Mysterio for the opportunity, explaining that everyone fights for their dreams and that Mexicans around the world will be watching when they represent their country at Survivor Series.

The NEWEST member of Team Mexico is Dragon Lee!!! 👏 @dragonlee95 https://t.co/DrnGuc9QW7 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, WWE also announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s in-ring debut.

During a promotional video segment on Raw, the company revealed that it will be honoring the milestone in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series 2026.

WWE subsequently confirmed the plans in a post on X.

“WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s in-ring debut at Survivor Series 1996 as we count down over the next two weeks to Survivor Series.”

The Rock made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He competed as part of a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, emerging as the sole survivor for his team.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.