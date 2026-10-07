Roman Reigns will be a regular presence on WWE programming over the next several weeks.

WWE has announced a number of upcoming appearances for “The Tribal Chief,” including confirmation that Reigns will be part of both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

Reigns’ announced schedule begins with the October 19 episode of WWE Raw in San Diego, California. He will then be in Brooklyn on November 2 for WWE’s Raw and SmackDown taping before heading overseas for Crown Jewel on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled for the November 9 episode of Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. He will also be part of the November 23 Raw and SmackDown taping in Wichita, Kansas.

Reigns’ schedule will continue through Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas. Two nights later, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is advertised for the November 30 edition of Raw in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The announced dates give Reigns seven WWE appearances between October 19 and November 30, including two major premium live events.

Before that stretch begins, Reigns has another major title defense ahead of him. He is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday in New Orleans.

Reigns has held the World Heavyweight Championship since capturing the title at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year.

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