The WWE NXT Heritage Championship Title Series has arrived!

On Monday, WWE and WWE Shop announced a new NXT Championship Heritage Title Series was released, with custom titles of former NXT Champions such as Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Paige and others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

NXT Championship Heritage Title Series available at WWE Shop Every Superstar’s story has a beginning – and the NXT Championship Heritage Title Series celebrates where those journeys started. Available now at WWE Shop, each replica title captures the persona and NXT origins of a legendary WWE Superstar: the colorful style of rookie Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn’s iconic checkered pattern, Kevin Owens’ signature duct tape and the early evolution of “The Demon” Finn Bálor. The NXT Women’s Championship collection honors the legacies of inaugural champion Paige, Charlotte Flair, “The Hugger” Bayley, and “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka. Every title features a fully custom-colored strap, limited-edition NXT Heritage end caps and an individual number on the reverse. As a nod to NXT’s early days, the Rollins and Paige titles are the only designs to feature the retro WWE logo on the plates. Celebrate the origins of your favorite WWE Superstars with an NXT Championship Heritage Titles of your own.